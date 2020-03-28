Arjun Kapoor: 'Stuff we took for granted seem like the greatest joy now'

As the coronavirus pandemic strengthens its grip around the world, many people during self-isolation are coming to realizations about things that were once taken for granted.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is one such celebrity who is now realizing the worth of little things that the world had once taken for granted.

Turning to Instagram, the 2 States actor posted a polaroid of himself where he can be seen sipping a beverage with “Quarantine / Day 8” handwritten over it.

“I know everyone feels like stepping out for just that little bit maybe just cup of coffee just to feel normal just to feel alive.... lekin the fact is we can’t we shouldn’t & we won’t if we know what’s best for us & our near & dear ones,” he said.

He further wrote: “this photo of mine is barely a month old, it held zero value for me but today it feels like a priceless moment. Life is strange na ? The stuff that we took for granted like a quick beverage on the go now seems like the greatest joy in the world. “



“Stay home guys & let’s hope we learn to value the simpler things in life once all this is over,” he said concluding the caption.