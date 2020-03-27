Taimur Ali Khan makes sure all eyes are on him after hijacking Saif Ali Khan's interview

It looks like the BBC professor video has got some competition as Taimur Ali Khan made sure all eyes were on him when he hijacked his father Saif Ali Khan’s interview.

The Tanhaji actor had been in the middle of a live television interview with anchor Navika Kumar from his home, speaking about the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, when his three-year-old toddler Taimur decided to steal the show by making a cameo.

During the conversation, Saif tried to get him away from the camera was asked by the anchor to let him stay.

However, before picking him up, Saif appears to be asking his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor whether the toddler is allowed to come on national television. It was only after the approval that he picked him up.

Taimur could be seen donning a Hulk mask and gloves and appeared to be baffled about where the anchor’s voice could be heard from.

“Where is her? Where are you?” he kept asking his dad.

Saif was later seen issuing an apology to the anchor for the disturbance.