Indian singer Kanika Kapoor deletes coronavirus announcement post from Instagram

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for Coronavirus, has deleted her Instagram post where she had announced that she was diagnosed with the virus.



The Baby Doll singer had announced on photo-video sharing platform that she and her family were in complete quarantine after she was tested positive for coronavirus 10 days after returning from the UK.

She wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

Now the singer has deleted her coronavirus announcement post after she was trolled by the netizens for her negligence after she returned from Britain.

Four FIRs have also been lodged against the singer for this negligence.