Anil Kapoor opens up on what his daily life looks like amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its journey across the globe, many are taking up arms against its spread with every possible preventive measure.



Anil Kapoor is of the belief that erupting in panic at this current time is the biggest enemy of the crisis itself, for it can inevitably spell doom for rescue efforts.

As it is a “tough time for the whole world,” Anil feels the only logical option left is to sit tight and abide by the rules and regulations given by the government.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed, “We’re all trying to be productive as much as possible around the house. I make it a point to workout indoors every day and keep a keen eye on my diet.”

“On a serious note though, I must give a shout-out to the health and medical authorities, not just in our country, but the world over, who’re toiling endlessly to keep us safe from this deadly virus! If it wasn’t for their selfless work, we would all be doomed!”

With the increased amount of panic surrounding the globe at the moment, it has now become more important than ever to ensure the safety and security of neighbors within the community.

Anil spoke at length about the issue and was quoted saying, “(We are) just trying to do our best, staying home and safe, keeping a positive attitude.”

“My family, team and I, are all aware, prepared and equipped, ensuring that we take all the necessary measures. (My wife) Sunita and I’ve been making sure our team, staff and their families are taken care of in these tough times.”