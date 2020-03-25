Hrithik Roshan shares throwback picture of his time under the stars with sons

Hrithik Roshan has been taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to spend as much time as possible with his sons, and with this time on his hand he is providing fans with a glimpse into their personal lives through adorable and precious throwback pictures.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to bask in glories of his memories. He posted a collection of pictures and videos of his time under the starlit night with his sons.

The landscape showcased in the picture featured a barren terrain with a foldable cot placed to the side. In the second picture Hrithik and his boys could be seen standing next to it.

Speaking about the pictures he wrote, “Throwback to different kind of self-isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards.”

“The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland. .Adventures of 2015. #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork.”

The actor took this opportunity to also thank his guide in Botswana and asked about his well-being amid the outbreak. “The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this , I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and myself remember you fondly.”



