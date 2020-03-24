Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar blasts lockdown violators

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has urged the people not to take coronavirus pandemic lightly and stay home till the government lift the lockdown.



In a video message he shared on his Instagram handle, furious Akshay lambasted the lockdown violator besides making his fans understand the importance of isolation.

He captioned the video, “#StayAtHomeSaveLives. At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk.”

The coronavirus has claimed over 17,000 across the world since its outbreak in December 2019.



Bollywood has postponed the release of several film and the celebrities called off their shooting due to the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film Sooryavanshi release has also been postponed indefinitely.