close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar blasts lockdown violators

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020
Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar blasts lockdown violators

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has urged the people not to take coronavirus pandemic lightly and stay home till the government lift the lockdown.

In a video message he shared on his Instagram handle, furious Akshay lambasted the lockdown violator besides making his fans understand the importance of isolation.

He captioned the video, “#StayAtHomeSaveLives. At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk.”

The coronavirus has claimed over 17,000 across the world since its outbreak in December 2019.

Bollywood has postponed the release of several film and the celebrities called off their shooting due to the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer film Sooryavanshi release has also been postponed indefinitely.

Latest News

More From Bollywood