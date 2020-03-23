Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Indians from US in fight against coronavirus

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come forward to support the people who are fighting against the coronavirus that has hit numerous countries across the globe.

The Sky is Pink actress, who is under self-quarantine with husband Nick Jonas, took to Instagram and shared a video to show her support to the people fighting to stop coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, in the video, can be seen clapping for the people acting upon the advice of the health experts and their government to defeat the deadly virus that has triggered panic all over the world.

With the post she also wrote:"Although I couldn't be there in India to join, I am there in spirit."

On Sunday, March 22, India observed a Janta Curfew. Several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen participating in the activity against the virus.

