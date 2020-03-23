Ranveer Singh turns zombie amid self-quarantine over coronavirus: See photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took another turn in an attempt to describe the aftermath of self-quarantine as he showed off his inner zombie in a quirky post.
The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered panic across the globe. The most of the people have resorted to self-isolation and in wake of the virus that hit more than 150 countries.
Among others, celebrities have followed the same procedure as a precautionary measure to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. Several showbiz stars have found amusing way to make the most of their self-quarantine break and shared the same on social media.
In the midst of all this, the Gully Boy actor is seen posing as a scary zombie with bulging white eyes and messy hair in the picture. Clad in a red outfit, Ranveer really looks like a monster here!
A quirky shared by Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the headlines. He hilariously mentions in his caption that this is how he will come out after the self-quarantine break thereby leaving us in splits.
