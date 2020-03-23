close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

Ranveer Singh turns zombie amid self-quarantine over coronavirus: See photo

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took another turn in an attempt to describe the aftermath of self-quarantine as he  showed off his inner zombie in a quirky post.

The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered panic across the globe. The most of the people have resorted to self-isolation and in wake of the virus that hit more than 150 countries. 

Among others, celebrities have followed the same procedure as a precautionary measure to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. Several  showbiz stars  have found amusing way  to make the most of their self-quarantine break and shared the same on social media.

In the midst of all this, the Gully Boy actor is seen posing as a scary zombie with bulging white eyes and messy hair in the picture. Clad in a red outfit, Ranveer really looks like a monster here! 

A quirky shared by Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the headlines. He hilariously mentions in his caption that this is how he will come out after the self-quarantine break thereby leaving us in splits.

View this post on Instagram

Me coming out of quarantine

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on





