Ranveer Singh turns zombie amid self-quarantine over coronavirus: See photo

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took another turn in an attempt to describe the aftermath of self-quarantine as he showed off his inner zombie in a quirky post.

The Coronavirus pandemic has triggered panic across the globe. The most of the people have resorted to self-isolation and in wake of the virus that hit more than 150 countries.

Among others, celebrities have followed the same procedure as a precautionary measure to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. Several showbiz stars have found amusing way to make the most of their self-quarantine break and shared the same on social media.

In the midst of all this, the Gully Boy actor is seen posing as a scary zombie with bulging white eyes and messy hair in the picture. Clad in a red outfit, Ranveer really looks like a monster here!

A quirky shared by Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the headlines. He hilariously mentions in his caption that this is how he will come out after the self-quarantine break thereby leaving us in splits.















