Rajinikanth fans lash out at Twitter India for removing his tweet on COVID-19

Indian film actor Rajinikanth, much like the rest of Bollywood, is urging the country to stay at home and observe social distancing, as per the directives of the Indian government.

However, his tweet where he can be seem putting forth the message for his fans, did not sit well with Twitter as it was soon removed over violation of the micro-blogging site’s guidelines.

Soon after, the social media website erupted with tweets in favour of the actor by his massive fan base who bashed Twitter India over the move.

#ShameOnTwitterIndia started trending soon after and fans defended Rajnikanth’s tweet saying it had been comprised only of facts. One user wrote: “#ShameOnTwitterIndia #Thalaivar @rajinikanth only mentioned that prime minister of India is planning so....so he didn't give wrong info..he said someones plan so it's a true fact irrespective of whether corona can be Stop gng to stage 3 in 12-14hrs.”

“@TwitterIndia could have removed the thalaivar @rajinikanth tweet because of the points on ITALY ppl..tough the fact is true.A whole country ppl will be affected. hence the tweet could be removed #ShameOnTwitterIndia #thalaivar #SuperstarRajinikanth #Rajinikanth #rajini,” the fan added.