Anupam Kher showers praise on Mumbai airport over strict hygiene protocols

Anupam Kher touched down in Mumbai airport on March 20, as fear escalates surrounding the pandemic. As he walked through the airport, Anupam revealed that he was left impressed with the safety measures the management had ensured.

Lauding the airport for their valiant efforts, Anupam posted a video of their strict hygiene implementation.

In the clip, he could be heard praising the airport management, revealing how “proud” he is of the way they are sticking to the “rules and regulations.”

“Whether you are a known person or an unknown person, there is complete strictness. You can be Anupam Kher, but at home. I just landed here and the cleanliness, strictness and arrangements are so amazing. I’m so proud of the way people are following the rules and regulations.”

Check out the video below:



