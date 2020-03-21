close
Sat Mar 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Anupam Kher showers praise on Mumbai airport over strict hygiene protocols

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020
Anupam Kher showers Mumbai airport in praise over strict hygine protocols. Photo: orissapost 

Anupam Kher touched down in Mumbai airport on March 20, as fear escalates surrounding the pandemic. As he walked through the airport, Anupam revealed that he was left impressed with the safety measures the management had ensured.

Lauding the airport for their valiant efforts, Anupam posted a video of their strict hygiene implementation.

In the clip, he could be heard praising the airport management, revealing how “proud” he is of the way they are sticking to the “rules and regulations.”

“Whether you are a known person or an unknown person, there is complete strictness. You can be Anupam Kher, but at home. I just landed here and the cleanliness, strictness and arrangements are so amazing. I’m so proud of the way people are following the rules and regulations.”

Check out the video below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood