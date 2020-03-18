Brad Pitt joining Instagram to raise spirits in times of the coronavirus?

A number of names in Tinseltown after refraining from jumping on the social media bandwagon could resist no longer and made their banging debuts.

And now the world keenly awaits A-lister Brad Pitt to also follow suit and become part of the platform that will directly connect him to the colossal fan base that he boasts of.

A question was recently raised Roses And Rosé podcast host and creator Lauren Zima who, fretting over the global pandemic, pondered if the Ad Astra actor finally joining the photo-video sharing platform could help spread awareness given the enormity of his fan-following.

“Can anyone who knows Brad Pitt get him to join Instagram right now? I’m serious. We need a boost. #corona #coronavirus,” she said on her Instagram Story, tagging Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, and Edward Norton hoping to get their attention.

However, much to Zima and our dismay, it seems highly unlikely that the actor will jump of board.

He had earlier been asked the same in an interview E! News, and the Fight Club star had shut down all possibilities of that ever happening: “Never gonna happen,” he said.