Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram with hilarious 'Friends' flashback

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston, who knows the way to hog the headlines, welcomed her 'Friends' costar Matthew Perry to Instagram on Friday, months after she broke the Internet by joining it herself.

'The Morning Show' star shared a cute throwback picture of herself cuddling up to Matthew, whom she became a star with on the NBC sitcom 'Friends'.



"I’m shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh… umm… oh crap," the actress wrote, alluding to the season 4 episode where Monica and Rachel end up losing their apartment after being unable to remember what exactly Chandler does for work.

Sharing a clip with the hilarious scene, the actress posted a throwback picture of the pair at the premiere of the 1988 film Kissing a Fool, which featured their costar David Schwimmer.





