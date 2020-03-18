Jennifer Aniston barred from meeting Brad Pitt's children by Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie has reportedly banned Friends star Jennifer Aniston from meeting her children, she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The move came after reports claiming Jennifer Aniston has helped Jolie-Pitt's daughter Shiloh land an acting gig in her upcoming Hollywood projet.

The Eternals star is rumoured to be seeking sole custody of her children as the move hasn't gone down well with Angelina.

Angelina and Brad are parents to six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The international outlet, citing sources, reported that Angelina wants to ban Jen from meeting her children. Not only does she want "Jen be banned from seeing her kids", but Ange is also reportedly filed a new evaluation against Brad.