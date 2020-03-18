close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston barred from meeting Brad Pitt's children by Angelina Jolie?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 18, 2020

Angelina Jolie has reportedly banned Friends star  Jennifer Aniston from meeting her children, she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. 

The move  came after reports claiming Jennifer Aniston has helped Jolie-Pitt's daughter Shiloh  land an acting gig in her upcoming Hollywood projet.

The Eternals star is rumoured to be seeking sole custody of her children as the move hasn't gone down well with Angelina.

Angelina and Brad are parents to six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The international outlet, citing sources, reported that  Angelina wants to ban Jen from meeting her children. Not only does she want "Jen be banned from seeing her kids", but Ange is also reportedly filed a new evaluation against Brad. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment