Shahid Kapoor lambasted for exclusively getting gym opened amid lockdown

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has unleashed the fury of social media once again after the actor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted working out.

Their snaps had come afloat after a complete shutdown had been ordered of gyms and malls in Mumbai but the owner had lifted the shutters specifically for the couple.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the gym has now been sealed with the owner as well as the actor getting rebuked by the authorities for the irresponsible behavior.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute revealed: “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked."