close
Thu Mar 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 12, 2020

Salman Khan’s sweet gesture towards a little fan wins hearts on social media

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 12, 2020
Salman Khan’s sweet gesture towards a little fan wins heart on social media

Salman Khan met a little fan girl on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai late in 2017, in Morocco and the interaction between the two is winning hearts lately.

The throwback clip is going viral on the internet wherein the Bollywood star can be seen calling the fan towards him and surprising her with a warm hug on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The actor then goes on to hold the little girl's cheeks and let others capture his picture with her.

Salman Khan is known to rejoice all his interactions with kids which is why he gets followed by fans from all groups.

On the work front, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The movie is set to release on Eid.

Furthermore, Salman has also signed up for Sajid Nadiadwala for his next release named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Latest News

More From Bollywood