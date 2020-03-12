Salman Khan’s sweet gesture towards a little fan wins hearts on social media

Salman Khan met a little fan girl on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai late in 2017, in Morocco and the interaction between the two is winning hearts lately.



The throwback clip is going viral on the internet wherein the Bollywood star can be seen calling the fan towards him and surprising her with a warm hug on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The actor then goes on to hold the little girl's cheeks and let others capture his picture with her.

Salman Khan is known to rejoice all his interactions with kids which is why he gets followed by fans from all groups.



On the work front, Salman is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The movie is set to release on Eid.

Furthermore, Salman has also signed up for Sajid Nadiadwala for his next release named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.