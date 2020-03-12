'Gossip Girl': Tavi Gevinson roped in as reboot promises a 'diverse' cast

Rise and shine Upper East Side! The Gossip Girl reboot has finally roped in a new generation of Manhattan’s crème de la crème ready to take on small screens.



As per the latest report on the series returning on HBO Max, Tavi Gevinson has been brought on-board alongside Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zión Moreno.

According to The Blast, the latest addition has already proved her acting prowess in the past with projects that include her taking the stage in New York at Veselka with Ezra Koeing.

Previously in November last year, show runner Joshua Safran had also assured fans that the reboot of the popular show will bring about more diversity than the original.

“This time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show,” he had said during the Vulture Festival.

That being said, Deadline earlier reported that the cast has been finalized with Whitney Peak and Eli Brown taking the lead while Jonathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay will be taking charge of the supporting roles.