Rajinikanth all set to launch his political party officially: report

Indian actor Rajinikanth is all set to launch his political party officially and likely to make the announcement on Thursday, March 12, Indian media has reported.



According to Times of India, the actor held meetings with RMM office bearers recently and asked them to arrive at his marriage hall in Chennai on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will make formal announcement of his party tomorrow.

The actor will also announce his future political activities in the meeting in Chennai.

Rajinikanth is an Indian actor and primarily works in Tamil films. Currently he is busy in the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe.

The film is directed by Siruthai Siva.

The actor was last seen in film Darbar which hit the screens in January 2020. The movie has collected over 200 crore so far.