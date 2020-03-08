Salman Khan’s unseen photo from sets of 'Radhe' breaks the internet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is winning the hearts on social media.



In the photo shared by Salman Khan’s fan on his Twitter handle, the actor could be seen wiping his sweat off his face and understanding the scene with utmost dedication.

Salman Khan’s unseen photo from sets of Radhe has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier, there were reports that shooting of Radhe, also features Disha Patani, has been cancelled in Azerbaijan and Thailand due to Coronavirus scares.

The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.