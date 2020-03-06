Neha Kakkar shares photos of her new bungalow, old one-room house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has penned down an emotional note while sharing an adorable photo of her new bungalow and an old one-room house, where she was born.
Taking to Instagram, Kakkar shared picture of her beautiful bungalow and wrote, “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born.”
“In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.”
The singer went on to say, “And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional. #SelfMade #NehaKakkar.”
“Biggest Thanks to My Family sister Sonu Kakkar @sonukakkarofficial, brother Tony Kakkar @tonykakkar, Mom and Dad and Of course My NeHearts and All My Well wishers.”
