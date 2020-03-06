Neha Kakkar shares photos of her new bungalow, old one-room house

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has penned down an emotional note while sharing an adorable photo of her new bungalow and an old one-room house, where she was born.



Taking to Instagram, Kakkar shared picture of her beautiful bungalow and wrote, “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born.”

“In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.”

The singer went on to say, “And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional. #SelfMade #NehaKakkar.”



“Biggest Thanks to My Family sister Sonu Kakkar @sonukakkarofficial, brother Tony Kakkar @tonykakkar, Mom and Dad and Of course My NeHearts and All My Well wishers.”