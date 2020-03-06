Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all smiles on first outing after returning to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles on their first official joint outing since the couple returned to the UK for their final round of royal engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to step down from their royal roles on March 31, appeared at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards for wounded warriors.

The dignitaries were looking stunning as the lilies were dancing on their cheeks when they stepped out under pelting rain and a huge umbrella, being greeted by a mob of reporters and flashing camera lights.



Meghan,who held onto Harry’s arm as they walked into the event on the rainy evening, was sleek in a turquoise crepe pencil outfit and her hair, clasped behind her in a low ponytail, was noticeably longer since the last time she was photographed in public in London.

The final engagements of the couple will culminate on Monday when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles , Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.