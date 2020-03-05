Katrina Kaif makes Kartik Aaryan touch her feet after arriving late to an event

Katrina Kaif, taking notes from Akshay Kumar, made Kartik Aaryan apologize for being late to the IIFA press meeting.

Katrina and Kartik, on Wednesday, had a media interaction at IIFA Awards press conference in Mumbai.

The actress found the perfect way for Kartik to apologize to the media. Despite of his arm surgery, Kartik apologized to Kat by doing sit-ups and touching her feet. Prior to the incident, Akshay Kumar made Ranveer Singh apologize to four senior actors (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty) for being late at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi.

Before beginning the session of IIFA, Katrina told, “Kartik wanted to apologize to everyone because he came a bit late today.” To which the Love Aaj Kal actor said, “Yesterday Ranveer apologized for being late by touching the feet of everyone, today I apologize for being late by touching your feet.” He further said, “I’m so sorry Katrina.”

She made fun of the actor by asking, “Do you also live in town?”

He denied it by saying he was coming from Juhu to BKC for the event and met with a little traffic on the way. Whereas he dropped the subject by praising Sooryavanshi’s trailer.