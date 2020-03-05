Salman Khan lauds Katrina Kaif’s improved acting skills

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Bharat together. While the film received mixed reviews by the audience, Katrina's role was highly applauded by fans.

A throwback video from last year has recently gone viral after Salman Khan was seen lavishing praises on Katrina Kaif's improved acting skills.

While appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show, Salman shared his thoughts on Katrina’s beauty and even took her advice for acting.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor said that Katrina's acting skills have enhanced with time after she worked with him in numerous movies together.

He said, "Katrina is no doubt stunning, beautiful, and gorgeous but she has become a better actress after having done some films with him."

Katrina and Salman Khan have worked together in multiple hit movies, from Maine Pyaar Kiya to the recent movie Bharat.

Currently, Salman is shooting for Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Pa