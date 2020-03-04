Kartik Aaryan spotted leaving hospital in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, who sustained injury during Love Aaj Kal promotion, was snapped leaving hospital in Mumbai following his arm surgery.



The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was admitted to hospital for minor surgery on Tuesday night.

In the photos circulating on social media, fans can see their favourite actor leaving the hospital with arm cast in Mumbai. He was donning white t-shirt and blue denim.

Kartik sustained injury during promotional spree of his recently released film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Sara and Kartik starrer Love Aaj Kal, released on Valentine’s Day, failed to impress the audience.

Currently, Kartik is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released on July 31, 2020.