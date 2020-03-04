Hira Mani pens down emotional note for husband, becomes his fan

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has again become a fan of her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, who is also an actor and a host.



Hira Mani, who treats her fans with loved-up photos with husband, on Tuesday penned down an emotional note for him.

Taking to Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared an adorable photo of her with Salman from Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 and wrote an emotional caption.

The actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday with family and friends last week, wrote, “Tum jab mic pakartey hou na mani mujhey dubara Apna fan bana detey hou !! Kamal energy hai tumhari mashallah! (Mani you make me your fan again whenever you pick up the mic. You are so energetic, MashaAllah).

Last week, Hira Mani threw a birthday party attended by fellow showbiz stars and the family including the parents of the actress.



She later shared the adorable pictures with the fans and the actress looked super excited.

Hira tied the knot to Salman Saqib Sheikh, aka Mani, in 2008 and have two children, Muzammil and Ibrahim.