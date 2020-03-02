close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2020

'Mela Loot Liya': Ali Zafar's PSL song receives 3 million views

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

ALi Zafar took the internet  by storm with  the release of  his  Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem  on Sunday.

The song titled "Mela Loot Liya" became top hashtag trend on Twitter  hours after Ali Zafar released it on YouTube. 

The singer on Monday took to Instagram and Twitter to  celebrate  3 million views that his song has received on the video sharing website within a day.

 "Mubarak! Aap sab logon ne #MelaLootLiya. Fastest 3 million," he wrote on his Instagram post.




