'Mela Loot Liya': Ali Zafar's PSL song receives 3 million views

ALi Zafar took the internet by storm with the release of his Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem on Sunday.

The song titled "Mela Loot Liya" became top hashtag trend on Twitter hours after Ali Zafar released it on YouTube.

The singer on Monday took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate 3 million views that his song has received on the video sharing website within a day.

"Mubarak! Aap sab logon ne #MelaLootLiya. Fastest 3 million," he wrote on his Instagram post.











