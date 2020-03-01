Deepika Padukone’s ‘Lungi Dance’ video breaks the internet

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is a fitness inspiration for millions of her fans, was having a fun during workout session on Sunday.



In the video, shared by Deepika’s fitness trainer on her Instagram handle, the actress could be seen doing battle ropes exercise in the gym on Sunday morning.

The Chhapaak actress, sporting an all-black athleisure, is all smiling and looks super stylish during the exercise along with the trainer. She has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun.

The Padmaavat actress is seen dancing to Lungi Dance song amidst the training session.

The video clip is doing rounds on social media and it has taken the internet by storm.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak that was released on January 10, 2020.

The film has collected over 55 crore at the box office.