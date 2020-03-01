Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela taken into custody over domestic violence

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela who took the internet by storm after revealing she wishes to join the adult industry, was arrested on grounds of suspected domestic violence.

According to ENews, the 23-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence/assault with bodily injury and placed on a 12-hour hold.

Furthermore, Mikaela’s bail was set at $1,000 and her next hearing is all set to take place on March 9.

The aspiring adult entertainer lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiancé, Chuck Pankow, who told Fox News that the incident was "a misunderstanding," adding, "No one is hurt."

"Chuck's been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn't sure how his social group would react to it," Mikaela said. "And thus far, it hasn't been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right no,” she added.

"People will be resentful about this, people will be angry because it's like almost like I'm taking a piece of their security away by being independent. People sometimes can feel pretty entitled to your body, to your respect, to your time," she concluded.

