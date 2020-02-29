Jackie Chan stays 'healthy and safe', denies he's been quarantined for coronavirus

Hong Kongese martial artist and actor Jackie Chan has denied reports that he has been placed under quarantine over coronavirus concerns, saying he’s "healthy and safe."



Amid the growing concern that he may be among those affected, either with the virus or under quarantine, the global movie star took to his Instagram to assure fans that he is alright.

The actor wrote: "Thanks for everybody's concern! I'm safe and sound, and very healthy,' he shared on Instagram. 'Please don't worry, I'm not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!"





Jackie also thanked fans for sending him face masks and said he asked his staff to “donate your kindness through official organisations to those who need it most."