Sonakshi Sinha reflects on her career, awards and achievements

Sonakshi Sinha has come forth articulating her thoughts on her years-long journey in Bollywood, reflecting on her achievements and career.



In a recent interview, the actress said she thinks it is important for an actor to work hard and not worry about awards as they come and go. She said, “Lobbying wasn’t needed, awards didn’t matter, fake friendships were beneath me and that there is no substitute for hard work."

The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in Dabangg and so far has delivered more than 20 smashing movies.

Sonakshi further explained how her life has been made tough by the critics and how she prepares herself for better work ahead. “The critics are harsh on me because I come from a commercial school of films, and they don’t take too kindly to them. My best is yet to come. I want to think like that with every project that I do, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been performances that have been loved by the audiences and critics alike,” she said.

Moreover, the actor said that in order to prove that you are a great actor, you do not necessarily need awards.

“Praise does come your way, but unless you are friends with the higher-ups in the publications or at the awards, you won’t be featured in the nominations. You have to maintain a certain friendship with them, which is something I find stupid. I want to let my work speak for itself.”

Sonakshi quoted examples of Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut and said, “And honestly, people like Aamir (Khan) and Kangana (Ranaut) have proved that you don’t have to get awards, especially to be called a great actor.”