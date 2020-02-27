Taapsee Pannu refuses to click a picture with Hrithik Roshan

Taapsee Pannu recently made an appearance in Kapil Sharma’s show for the promotions of her upcoming movie Thappad.

During a candid conversation in the show, Taapsee opened up about her encounter with Hrithik Roshan and how she expressed her desire of working alongside him.

Speaking to Kapil on his show, Taapsee confessed her aspiration of sharing screen space with the War actor.

The Thappad actor revealed, “I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia's (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I'll take my chance then.”

Taapsee also talked about the other side of her idols. The 32-year-old actor said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud. She stated, “I really admire our country’s sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation.”

The actor was accompanied by her Thappad co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show.