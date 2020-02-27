close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Hira Mani shares blissful moment with husband Salman Saqib on her birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Pakistani drama Actress Hira Mani appeared to be on moon as her loving husband Salman Saqib AKA Mani  doubled her bliss with an excited gift on her birthday, which falls on Feb 27 (Thursday).

Hira shared a PDA-filled   photo with her husband on her Instagram page and  wrote a  heartwarming  note  for her spouse to make her  auspicious day more special.

 Hira looks  ethereal under the arms of   Salman Saqib in the picture she posted with the caption: "Thanks for making my birthday so special I’m so lucky to have you in my life.

In another post  the actress  thanked Mani for a special gift  and wrote:  "Thanks for the gajra mani I love you... is Se best gift tou koi hou hi nahi sakta"




