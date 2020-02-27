Hira Mani shares blissful moment with husband Salman Saqib on her birthday

Pakistani drama Actress Hira Mani appeared to be on moon as her loving husband Salman Saqib AKA Mani doubled her bliss with an excited gift on her birthday, which falls on Feb 27 (Thursday).

Hira shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband on her Instagram page and wrote a heartwarming note for her spouse to make her auspicious day more special.

Hira looks ethereal under the arms of Salman Saqib in the picture she posted with the caption: "Thanks for making my birthday so special I’m so lucky to have you in my life.

In another post the actress thanked Mani for a special gift and wrote: "Thanks for the gajra mani I love you... is Se best gift tou koi hou hi nahi sakta"













