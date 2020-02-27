Have to see how we can attract US investment in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross visited Islamabad on President Donald Trump's instructions.

Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said: "There is a lot of space for American investors in Pakistan and we have to see how can we attract investment in Pakistan.

"We have to see which sectors need investment in the country," he said.

Referring to the Afghan peace process, the minister noted: "At first, we were thought of as a part of the problem [but] now, we are being considered as part of the solution."

"Pakistan has been invited to attend the US-Taliban accord," he said, adding that it would not have been possible if Pakistan had not intervened.



"Islamabad's contribution is being in the process is being acknowledged," he said. "Before, Pakistan was blamed for the failure of the [US] South Asia Strategy in Afghanistan but now the situation has changed."

"A new era has begun."

Ross meets top govt officials

Earlier in the day, Ross had said the US was willing to enhance investment in the country and that Washington supported trade and development in the country.

Ross’ comments came during a meeting with Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood as the two met in Islamabad to discuss trade ties between US and Pakistan.

“We fully support trade and development in the country. Pakistan needs to enhance bilateral ties with US,” Ross said.

PM Imran discussed bilateral trade relations with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, sources had informed Geo News, during a meeting also attended by FM Qureshi.

The PM's adviser on finance and revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also met the commerce secretary to discuss economic and financial relations between the two countries.

"The US wants to strengthen its relations with Pakistan," Ross said during his meeting with Shaikh. The adviser responded by saying: "We thank America for supporting our country in different sectors.

"Conducive environment for investment in the country is a good opportunity for US companies," Shaikh added.

Razzak, on the other hand, said they will provide all the facilities to the exporters. “We are taking steps to make this a favourable trade environment.

"There are many business opportunities for US businessmen in the country,” he added.