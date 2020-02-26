Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer to be launched on March 2

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sooryavanshi trailer will be launched on Monday, March 2, 2020, Indian media has reported.



Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who will make special appearance in cop film, might be part of the movie’s trailer launch event.

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles will hit the screens on March 24, the makers of the movie have announced the preponed release date.

The trailer launch ceremony will be held on Monday in Mumbai, and the makers of the film have asked Ajay and Ranveer to attend the event.

It may be noted here that Sooryavanshi is the first collaboration of the Bharat actress and Good Newwz actor in Rohit Shetty’s directorial.