Chris Hemsworth is a fan of iconic Bollywood movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'

Chris Hemsworth has revealed himself to be a fan of 90’s hit Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan.

A video of the Thor actor has been going viral lately wherein he could be seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue from the movie ‘bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai’ (Small things like this happen in big countries).



The video was posted by Chris’s India co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal on his Instagram handle. The video went viral soon after it came to the surface and the Avengers Endgame star has been winning the hearts of fans for his smooth speech skills.

Chris Hemsworth is currently in India for the shoot of his upcoming Netflix movie Extraction.

Initially titled Dhaka, the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The thriller movie is set to be released on April 24, 2020.