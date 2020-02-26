Salman Khan to bring back THIS contemporary style from his 'Wanted' days

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been the talk of the town since it went on the floors. The anticipation of fans was heightened when the cop-action movie was unveiled to be an unofficial remake of Salman Khan’s movie Wanted.

Pictures of the Dabangg 3 actor from his new avatar has been doing the rounds on the internet and fans cannot stop comparing the looks of the actor from both the movies.

In the recent pictures that have come to surface, Salman Khan can be seen donning a checkered shirt, the same kind of trend which was set by him 11 years ago in his movie Wanted. Fans are stunned to see how the 54-year-old actor has stopped aging as he is rocking his check shirt the same way.

Check out his new look below:

Previously, it was reported that Salman Khan will mouth the iconic rousing dialogue ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment karli toh main khud ki bhi nahin sunta hoon’ from his 2008 hit in his upcoming movie.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Sohail Khan, the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to hit the cinemas on May 22. The movie is stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hood and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.