'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz's car chased by fans

Asim Riaz, Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up, was chased by some fans were yearning to take a selfie with their favourite celebrity. The fans chased Asim’s car on their bike until they were eventually noticed by him.
To their surprise, Asim stopped his car the moment he spotted his fans. He then wholeheartedly posed to click some pictures with them, bringing a delightful smile to their face.
The two fans could be seen completely startled as they got to take pictures with their favourite star.
The Bigg Boss 13’s runner recently attended an event at Gujrat where he was swarmed by his crazy fans as he entered the venue. The fans got so excited that the guards had to take out Asim from the crowd.
Despite being the runner up at Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, Asim Riaz has climbed to a height of fame. He was defeated by Sidharth Shukla, who was being labeled as fixed winner by the outraged fans of Asim.
