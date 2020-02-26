Mehwish Hayat dazzles in fresh-faced look: See Pics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan's charismatic film and TV star, Mehwish Hayat, has appeared to be a beauty queen in her latest Instagram post.
The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress has teased fans with her dazzling appearance from a place that appears to be a dense forest as it is covered with trees of green leaves around. She gave admirers a task to find her at a place "where the wiled things are."
The superstar's fresh-faced look in casual outfit enhanced the beauty of the the scenic view.
The actress shared the pics on Instagram with the caption: "Find me where the wild things are..."
