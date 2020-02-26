Mehwish Hayat dazzles in fresh-faced look: See Pics

Pakistan's charismatic film and TV star, Mehwish Hayat, has appeared to be a beauty queen in her latest Instagram post.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress has teased fans with her dazzling appearance from a place that appears to be a dense forest as it is covered with trees of green leaves around. She gave admirers a task to find her at a place "where the wiled things are."

The superstar's fresh-faced look in casual outfit enhanced the beauty of the the scenic view.

The actress shared the pics on Instagram with the caption: "Find me where the wild things are..."







