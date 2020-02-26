close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2020

Mehwish Hayat dazzles in fresh-faced look: See Pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 26, 2020

Pakistan's charismatic film and TV star, Mehwish Hayat, has appeared to  be a beauty queen in her latest Instagram post.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress has teased fans with her dazzling appearance from a place that appears to be a dense forest as it is covered with  trees  of green leaves around. She gave admirers a task to find her at a place "where the wiled things are."

The superstar's   fresh-faced look  in casual  outfit enhanced the beauty of  the  the scenic view. 

The actress shared the pics on Instagram with the caption: "Find me where the wild things are..."



Latest News

More From Entertainment