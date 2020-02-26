Brad Pitt in blue ripped jeans takes away hearts in rainy scene

Brad Pitt apparently disguised as a rapper to go incognito when he stepped out of the airport in Paris on Tuesday underneath a large red umbrella to escape rain.



The father of six looked dashing even without dapper suits that he worn during his red carpet appearances last month.



The 56-year-old landed in Paris on Tuesday morning looking fine with fresh face during the rainy weather as the the Paris Fashion Week began which would continue until March 3.

It’s still unclear why Brad headed to Paris, however the actor spends time there whether it’s work or pleasure.

Brad enjoyed a successful awards season this year as he took home his first Oscar by winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'One Upon a Time ... In Hollywood', as well as the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting Role.











