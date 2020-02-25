Zoya Akhtar wants to do a gangster movie with Farhan Akhtar

Famed Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said that she is eager to do a gangster movie with brother Farhan Akhtar, after collaborating with him in films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil

According to Indian media, Zoya revealed that she and her brother Farhan would jump right into a gangster film if offered one.

It was only recently that Zoya completed a decade in Bollywood. When asked about the reason why she seldom releases her films, she replied, “You know, I don’t feel I need to keep having a release.”

Talking about her personal life, Zoya further said that she used to date a Spanish guy, where “I spent lot of time away, in Europe, with him.”

The Gully Boy director was also asked about her favourite genre to do a cinematic venture in to which she said it is a gangster movie.

She said, “Now that’s my favourite genre, but I haven’t come across any material that I want to tell, but I am actively looking for it because I want to do one.”

Zoya further invited other to help her find a project like that, “Find me a gangster film. Farhan and I are dying to do one. We are looking forward for a solid script. I’m open to listening to whatever you can come up with."