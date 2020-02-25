Mira Rajput touches down in Chandigarh to celebrate Shahid Kapoor's birthday

Mira Rajput wished the 'love of her life' Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of his 39th birthday by posting a smiling picture of the loved-up duo.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram Story to share a picture of the two love birds writing, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.”

The Kabir Singh actor was busy shooting his upcoming movie Jersey in Chandigarh and his wife Mira left no stones unturned to celebrate his special day.

Although, Shahid Kapoor has a working birthday this time, he revealed he did not want to take a break from his busy schedule.

He went on to admit that he is hoping to get some time off when his family gets there.

On the work front, Shahid is shooting for his upcoming movie Jersey in Chandigarh.



Divulging details about the movie, he said, “I felt that the message that the film gave was very inspiring and it’s a sensitive film about the victory of the human spirit. Jersey will have its own unique energy and a very character to offer the audience.”

