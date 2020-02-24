Janhvi Kapoor pays a heart tugging tribute to late mother Sridevi

Almost two years ago, the loss Indian cinema incurred was one of the most tragic one’s ever witnessed. That day is the day Bollywood lost a legendary actress, Shridevi.

The iconic star who left before her daughter’s debut, has been missed dearly by the community and on the event of her second death anniversary, her daughter Jahnvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to pay a tribute to her late mother.

In her picture, a young Jahnvi can be seen gleefully hugging her mother, sprawled onto the couch.

The pair’s unmistakable million-dollar smile made the picture more captivating than ever. But what caught the most attention was the simple caption which read, "Miss you everyday."

Check out the post below:

Janhvi had always been close to her mother and her sudden death left the whole nation in a frenzy of disarray.

