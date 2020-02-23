Katrina Kaif hosts Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt at Mumbai residence

Katrina Kaif has reportedly hosted actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra at her Bandra abode in Mumbai.



According to Indian media, Alia and Priyanka were snapped arriving at Katrina Kaif’s house on Sunday. Paparazzi shots showed Alia arriving at Katrina’s house wearing a grey sweatshirt flooded the internet.

Priyanka is in India where she recently walked the ramp at a fashion show, paying homage to late Indian designer Wendell Rodricks.

The global icon had fallen prey to a controversy regarding her extremely bold Grammys outfit when Wendell slammed her saying that she should dress according to her age.

Following the controversy, Katrina had lent support to Priyanka and offered her words of encouragement.

She said, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

On the other hand, Katrina and Alia have buried the hatchet over Ranbir Kapoor and maintained a cordial relationship with each other.

About the matter, Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”