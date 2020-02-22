Vicky Kaushal admires ‘Bhoot Part One’ director Bhanu Singh’s courage, commitment

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has extended gratitude to director Bhanu Pratap Singh and admired his courage and commitment towards his vision.



Vicky took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos with the director from his recently released film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The Raazi actor wrote, “Thank You @bhanu.singh.91 for guiding me and directing me so well in a genre so new to me!”

“Not many directors would want to debut with a genre like horror... I admire your courage and your commitment towards your vision,” he added.



“Now go and spend time with your new born baby whom you haven’t yet held in your own arms since the time she’s born 2 months ago in order to get your first Film ready and released.”.

The actor also showered love on Bhanu saying “Lots of love brother!”

The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana was released on Friday.