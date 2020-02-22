Rangoli Chandel's plans of adoption an attack at Shilpa Shetty?

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has always had a rather public platform. This can easily be attributed to the fact that she acts as a liaison between her sister and the public.



She also appears to have a knack for putting celebrities on blast in some way or the other. The most recent recipient of her indirect tweets allegedly appears to be Shilpa Shetty.

Taking to her personal Twitter handle, Rangoli announced the happiest news regarding her decision to adopt a baby girl. Not only have her and her husband begun the paperwork for the whole process, Rangoli also revealed how her sister inspired her to take this course, and even named their upcoming bundle of joy from the get-go.



With her tweets, Rangoli revealed her decision, and even began to encourage other couples to consider adoption.

Check out her posts below:

This seems to clearly be intended as a dig towards Shilpa Shetty who has just recently announced the birth of her own daughter through surrogacy. However, to soften the blow just a tad bit, Rangoli did add, "To each his own,” near the end of her tweets.