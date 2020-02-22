Hrithik Roshan garners 'Best Actor award' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan has been honoured with the 'Best Actor award' for his film Super 30 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, held on Thursday in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan clearly owned the film screens in 2019 with his two consecutive hits: Super 30 and War, with the latter being the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

Super 30 depicts Hrithik essaying the role of a mathematician named Anand Kumar, living in Bihar, who gives free education to the unprivileged students to help them ace the IIT-JEE exams.

The actor mustered a slack of appreciation for transforming himself completely from his previous look for the movie War, where he was seen flaunting his muscular body.

On the front work, Hrithik Roshan is reported to be gearing up for the shoot of the remake of his veteran film Satte Pe Satta. The movie will be helmed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty.

