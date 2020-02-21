Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ fails to impress audience, collects just 31 crore in first week

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal has collected just 31.85 crore in the first week of its release.



Imtiaz Ali’s directorial was largely rejected by the audience, according to Indian media.

The film was released on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) and its first day collection was 11.75 crore, which is nearly 37 percent of the first week.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan thanked director Imtiaz Ali saying she learnt something new about life and love from him on the sets of the film.

The actress took to Instagram sharing unseen photos with the film director from the sets of the film and wrote, “Thank you Imtiaz Sir for bringing Zoe to life.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Goa.



The film will hit the screens in May 2020.