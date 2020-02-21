Akshay Kumar responds to a fan about ‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has extended birthday wishes to a fan on Twitter and the actor’s response has won the hearts on social media.



The Good Newwz actor responded to the fan, who had asked him for the teaser of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Tagging the actor, a fan had said “@akshaykumar sir aaj mera birthday hai sir mujhe apka wish nhi chahiye mujhe sooryavanshii ka teaser chahiye (Sir today is my birthday, I don’t need your wish, I need teaser of Sooryavanshi).”

Akshay replied, “That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon.”

‘For now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always,” the actor extended greetings to the fan.

Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is expected to hit the theatres in March 2020.