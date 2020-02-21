AR Rahman speaks up about daughter facing backlash over 'burqa'

Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman has come forth with a statement after his daughter Khatija got into a feud on social media for her choice of covering her face.



Reported by Times of India, the famed music maestro stated that his children have been brought up to distinguish between the good and bad and are free to do what they deem fit.

Speaking about his daughter’s choice of putting on a burqa, AR Rahman said that his daughter's attire is more of her own choice rather than a religious thing.

He said that his daughters enjoy all the freedom to wear whatever they desire. He concluded by saying that he would never get into any sort of retaliation from his side over such criticism.

Previously AR Rahman’s daughter had got into a war of words with writer Taslima Nasreen with a post on her Instagram account. Putting up a picture of her with her family, Khatija wrote, "Peaceful time with family away from “suffocation”.

Taslima had posted a picture of Khatija in a burqa with the caption, "I absolutely love AR Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!”