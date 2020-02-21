Kareena Kapoor reveals thoughts about her breakup with Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has come forth detailing the reason behind her ugly breakup with Shahid Kapoor, terming it 'destiny’s plan.'

Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship for quite a long time. The couple parted ways before the release of their super hit movie Jab We Met.

Ever since then Kareena never talked about her breakup with Shahid. However, in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, she talked about her relationship with the Kabir Singh actor and shed light on her side of the story.

Kareena revealed she was offered Jab We Met while she was working for Tashan with Akshay Kumar and her now husband Saif Ali Khan. She told she was more focused on Tashan for which she also got a size-zero figure.

She said, “It was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.” The movie was actually released when Shahid and Kareena's relationship was over but the movie turned out to be a blockbuster.

She commented on the life changer event as, “A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives. We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

Kareena married Saif in 2012 and they also have a son named Taimur Ali Khan, whereas Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids Misha and Zain with her.