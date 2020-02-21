Reema shares photos with Shatrughan Sinha attending wedding in Lahore

Pakistani actress Reema Khan has shared photos with Indian legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from a wedding ceremony in Lahore.



The photos confirm the appearance of Sinha at the event the took place in Lahore.

The actress took to Instagram and shared photos with the Bollywood actor. She wrote, “Attended wedding in Lahore..#shatrughansinha #lahore #weddingbells #qawalinight.”

Earlier, there were speculations about the visit of the Indian actor in Lahore after a video of him emerged on social media.

The video showcased Sinha's appearance at an event in Lahore along with Pakistani star Reema Khan going viral on social media, receiving a mixed response from both Indian and Pakistani social media users.